It’s been almost a month since we had a new one Nintendo Directin which they announced interesting games to us, among them Mario and Luigi: Brothership, Super Mario Party: Jamboree and the most important for many, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomthe first game in the franchise (other than the CD-i ones) where you’ll be handling Zelda. And while this is already a fact, there are followers who were hoping to move Linkand it seems that this desire could become a reality.

According to what some fans have seen with the game’s classification, in a fragment it is indicated that the hero of Hyrule will be playable somewhere, as I know directly that he can move and use basic movements such as the sword and shoot some arrows. However, they also indicate that Zelda She will be the protagonist, with the magic wand, whose main function is to clone objects and use a certain limited number on screen.

This is the description:

This is an adventure game in which players take on the role of Zelda as she attempts to dispel the rifts in Hyrule and rescue Link. From a ¾ perspective, players explore various environments while fighting stylized enemies (e.g. humans, creatures). As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g. wind-up knights, pig soldiers, slime) to battle. Some enemies can be defeated by setting them on fire; other creatures dissolve into mist when defeated. Battle sequences are somewhat frenetic, with multiple enemies attacking/fighting at once.

With this information we can reach a conclusion in which taking a recent example is simple, and that is to remember that in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be used to Zack at specific times, and it does not become one of the important avatars of the game itself, since it does not level up and we cannot equip it with many things. That is, what could happen if Link can be played, is to use it at the beginning of the story to get to the moment where it is absorbed by the vortex and the princess takes center stage.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The King arrives at Nintendo Switch on September 26.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: It will be nice to use Link even for a couple of minutes, but having Zelda is something that marks a before and after, so we cannot and do not want to change that decision.