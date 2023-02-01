We are a very short time away from receiving Hogwarts Legacy on current generation consoles and pc, and this has fans already thinking about the possibilities of what they will be able to explore. And due to some not so clear leaks, there has been talk of the possibility of being able to explore the castle’s chamber of secrets.

However, the developers themselves have mentioned that it doesn’t make much sense that this place can be explored, since our character will live his own adventure in the 1800s. And the first time that an heir of salazar slytherin opened the camera was the Lord Voldemortwho opened said place in 1943so what we will live has not yet been born.

That means, that somehow for those moments the basilisk inside will be asleep, because the legacy of the director of the house slytherins he hasn’t released him to start finishing off muggle-born students. Still, it’s possible for players to talk about him in classes, especially his user-chosen house is the one of slytherins.

Avalanche has promised that the events will fit with the lore of Harry Potter, so there won’t be any inconsistencies, so the secret chamber probably won’t open. Perhaps only the stone face that is the door can be reached, since it appears in the most recent trailer of the game, but surely it will not be possible to access it.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy the next one is released Feb. 10.

Via: Warner

Editor’s note: Even when you can’t visit that place, many are excited about going to other places like Hogsmeade, the ranger’s cabin and even the forbidden forest. That does still hurt that there will be no Quidditch matches.