As is already known, next month the store of Nintendo 3DS Y Wii U they will end their cycle, and that means that users will no longer be able to continue buying games from those platforms. That’s a concern for those who still use them, especially with the laptop and its efficient function of moving data from one device to another.

Fortunately for those who want to switch content between consoles, including apps, photos, games, backgrounds, and other important data, they can continue to do so as long as they connect the console to the Internet. Obviously, the process cannot be interrupted while it is being carried out, since the information will be lost when it fails.

This information has been released by Nintendo in UK, who confirm that this will continue to be implemented. On the other hand, it is possible that the information of Wii a Wii U can not pass. However, something that stands out is the possibility of re-downloading things already purchased. But it is possible that this connection will be killed in the future.

Remember that the March 27th It is the last day to be able to buy what is needed for both consoles.

Via: Nintendo Life

editor’s note: It is unquestionable that the console was going to stop working on its servers, but at the same time it makes us sad for those of us who enjoy that generation. And losing so many games is going to be important. Well, nothing guarantees that ports will be launched in the future.