The well-known judge of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' Giacomo Bocchio He has already announced his commitment to his partner Brenda Dávila, with whom he will marry after seven years of romantic relationship. Many of the professional chef's followers wonder when the figure of Latina and his girlfriend will say the expected 'yes, I accept'. For this reason, the Tacneño chef gave some details of what this long-awaited special moment will be like.

How was the engagement of Giacomo Bocchio and Brenda Dávila?

In the middle of a private meeting, on December 3, Giacomo Bocchio prepared a romantic reception for his partner Brenda Davila, to whom he gave a bouquet of sunflowers. After that, the jury of 'The Great Chef' asked her lover for her hand, who shared the tender moment on social networks and left a message.

“Yes, until eternity. You have made my life turn 360. You have made me understand that life is more than what we live every day, my commitment is to you in the eyes of God and that is something that nothing and no one can do. to be able to change“wrote the bride.

When will Giacomo Bocchio and Brenda Dávila get married?

Chef Giacomo Bocchio is about to take an important step in his relationship with his girlfriend Brenda Davila; However, taking into account his busy schedule due to the recordings of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', he told when they will finally say 'yes'. Likewise, he revealed some details of this celebration.

Brenda Dávila was amazed by the proposal prepared by Giacomo Bocchio. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Brenda Dávila

“As soon as we can, as soon as we have a break from 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. We record from Monday to Friday, and there is one day that we record double so we can have a few days off for Christmas (…). We are not people who seek to show off anything, we are doing this as a public commitment, but we are going to do it with the people closest to us, with the people we know love us.“, he explained to Infobae.