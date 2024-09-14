He Atlantean has made official the medical report of Christian “Hobbit” Bermudez who had to leave the match of Matchday 8 of the Liga de Expansión MX against Dorados de Sinaloa. The veteran footballer received a hard tackle from the Dorados player, Luis Ruizwhich prevented him from continuing in the match.

Through social networks, the Barcelona team confirmed that its player would have to undergo emergency surgery after being diagnosed with “a fracture of the tibia and fibula of the right leg“This injury would leave him out of circulation for at least 6 to 8 months.

The team also confirmed that Bermúdez would undergo surgery shortly so that he could begin his recovery process. The injury comes at a crucial time in the career of the native of Nezahualcóyotl, since at 37 years of age it could mean his retirement from soccer, since he would be returning to the fields at 38 years of age if he does so.

Dorados de Sinaloa also expressed their concern for the rival player on their social networks. “The Dorados Club of Sinaloa regrets the injury suffered by player Christian Bermúdez during our match against Club Atlante. We express our solidarity to Christian and wish him a speedy recovery.“, it reads.

Fans of both teams have begun to criticize the action, as they expect the Sinaloa player to be suspended for the same amount of time that Hobbit Bermúdez is out of action. For now, nothing has been said about it.

In this season The Hobbit Bermudez He played a total of 7 matches, all as a starter, scored 2 goals and played a total of 496 minutes. The Mexican is a historic player for the Potros team, who will surely accompany him in this long process of his recovery.