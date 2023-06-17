In the return of “In the background there is room”, it was known that not all the characters were going to return. One of the main doubts were Grace and Nicolás, due to the problem that the actors who play the happy couple had. They were not part of the new version of this popular series; However, within the story, Francesca Maldini had already revealed where they were at the beginning. Now, ‘Charo’ has reconfirmed that version in a conversation with Teresa.

Where are Grace and Nicholas?

When Teresa told ‘Charo’ that Grace was ungrateful. She replied that it was not like that, because they make a video call every day; In addition, they invite her to go there. However, she also pointed out that she would not feel comfortable, due to how cold she makes her, that she does not understand French or English and that, when she visited them together with Francesca, she could not fend for herself. She did not like all that.

Because of the languages, the list of countries in which Grace would be found can be narrowed down considerably; however, at the beginning of the series, Francesca revealed that they were both in Canada. Precisely, in this North American country both languages ​​are spoken and, due to its proximity to the North Pole, it is cold. Therefore, this theory is confirmed by what was mentioned by ‘Charo’.

Jimmy goes with Alessia to Spain

When Alessia told Jimmy that she was going to study in Spain, her world came crashing down. She never thought of being away for three years from her beloved; however, she did not travel. She did not give up studying in San Sebastián, but she convinced Jimmy to accompany her, to which he, after thinking about it, accepted. That news has not gone down well with ‘Charo’ because it is another of his children who is leaving, but she knows that it is the best for him.