He denies it. Sergio George He surprised all his followers by posting a forceful message on his social networks that would have been addressed to Gabriela Herrera. Recently, the member of “This is war” had strong statements towards the famous music producer, in which she supported Farik Grippawho was affected by a “abusive” contract, according to his words. Given this, Yahaira Plasencia’s friend launched a tremendous hint on his Twitter account and that did not leave anyone indifferent.

What did Gabriela Herrera say about Sergio George?

“He is a singer who has been harmed. What happens to him I said at the time, on the subject of the contracts that I did not sign,” said Gabriela Herrera about Farik Grippa and implying that time proved him right.

“The contract was not what was said, I had the guts to tell him and not continue. I really saved myself from being involved with someone who was going to completely harm me“, the reality girl narrowed down on Sergio George.

What message did Sergio George send?

After Gabriela Herrera’s statements, Sergio George surprised by sending a strong message on his Twitter account: “Hey, ‘tiktokera’, I never called you back to sign you. I wasn’t interested and you know it. 30 seconds of fame reaching second 29. #nomesueltan #ponteatrabajar #cantas?”.

Although the American producer did not reveal names, followers have begun to associate this tweet with Gabriela Herrera.

Did Gabriela Herrera respond to Sergio George?

Gabriela Herrera did not remain silent in the face of these new statements either and published a mysterious text on her Instagram stories. Will they be for Sergio George?

“Definitely, age does not define maturity. How ugly to play with the dreams of others and then pretend to not understand… Remember that lies have short legs”it reads.