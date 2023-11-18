Miss Universe 2023 will crown its new beauty queen in the edition of the November 18th. For this reason, the 85 candidates are preparing to give their best presentation at the most important gala of the famous pageant, in which they will parade in swimsuits and evening dresses. While the jackpot always aims to be the crown, there are other benefits that the most beautiful woman in the world will get, one of them is an apartment for her to live in during her reign. In this note, we tell you where it is located and what it looks like inside.

What prizes does the winner of Miss Universe win?

The brand new winner of Miss Universe 2023 will not only have the crown and the title of top queen of the pageant, but will also have to fulfill some functions that her status as representative of the brand Miss Universe asks him to fulfill throughout his one-year reign. However, the universal sovereign will receive more awards.

The candidate who is consecrated on the night of November 18 will take the sum of $250,000, in addition to sponsorship from well-known brands and a luxurious apartment in New York, which will become his new home until he finishes the year of work that corresponds to him.

What is the apartment like where the winner of Miss Universe 2023 will live?

In 2022, the Miss Universe organization made a video in which they showed the renovations they made to the ostentatious apartment that they give to each beauty queen who wins the pageant. On the official YouTube channel, you can see the spaces that this property has located in one of the most exclusive areas of New York.

Currently, this place has walls covered in white, three bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, living room and a privileged view of Central Park in Manhattan. A few years ago, Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray, showed some of the spaces in which she lived.

