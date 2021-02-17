This Tuesday the first Nintendo Direct of 2021, and as always, it came loaded with ads. One of them was in relation to Ninja gaiden, the classic action game developed by the Team ninja.

It is about nothing less than Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, a compilation that brings together three games from this series starring Ryu hayabusa. It should be noted that they are the most modern titles, which came out from 2004 in the Xbox.

Three Ninja Gaiden games on the way to Nintendo Switch

However, they are not adaptations of the first versions. As for the first two games, they are about Ninja Gaiden Sigma Y Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, two quite competent versions.

As for the third title, it is about Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. It is the most recent version of the third installment, and has many corrections compared to the original. However, it is still inferior to that made by Tomonobu Itagaki.

Casual, abstain! Ninja Gaiden would return for PS4 and Switch

The name of this build is Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, and will go on sale on June 10 of this year. It should be noted that there was a previous leak that revealed the existence of this collection.

It came from the online store Game Source Entertainment. It is the most important video game retailer in Hong Kong, and there it was mentioned that it would reach the Playstation 4. However, it is obvious that in the Nintendo Direct they wouldn’t mention it.

There could be a version for the PlayStation 4

Because it is a leak of a trade, it remains the question whether it will also appear in the console of Sony. It is evident that Koei Tecmo will publish a statement on the matter. But at the moment it is not available, so we just have to wait.

By the way, the complaints about the selected games have already started. Some say that the original versions of the Xbox are superior, at least in playability, to those of Sigma that came out in the PS3.

It was clear that not everyone would be satisfied. However, it is possible that the Team ninja have made some adjustments to Ninja Gaiden Master Collection.

That cannot be ruled out, and he is certainly very aware of player feedback. So it is best to wait for more details about this collection. So those who play them the first time are sure to be quite satisfied.

Source.



