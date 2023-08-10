If we have to believe Mercedes’ words, it will be exciting again in Formula 1 next year.

You can say a lot about the current Formula 1 season, but not that it is exciting. Yes, whether Max will break all records and when he will become world champion. Those are just about the most exciting things you can bet on.

That is of course very clever of Red Bull and Max Verstappen and we also wholeheartedly wish it. Only it would be even more fun if he won with a little opposition. Like in 2021 preferably.

But that comes back. Next year. Thus Mercedes.

Things are getting exciting again in Formula 1

That team says it has solved the leak and will compete again next year for the prizes. They have found the ‘sweet spot’ when it comes to the ideal ride height, writes Motorsport.com.

Last year’s car was too low, making it bounce faster than Kim Holland did in her prime. This year’s is again slightly too high, so that the ground effect cannot be used optimally.

And next year’s – you guessed it – should have just the right ride height and therefore be able to ram hard across the track again. And since it doesn’t look like Red Bull will suddenly come up with a soapbox next year, it could just get exciting again in Formula 1.

Oh yes, not entirely unnecessarily; The fact that Mercedes is already working on next year’s car does not mean that this year’s will not receive any updates. Certainly not, there are still plenty to come. But will it still be exciting this year?

Do not think so…

