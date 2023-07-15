“La corcholata” morenista Claudia Sheinbaum It arrived early yesterday, on the first flight from Mexico City, and immediately it began to happen “village baths” upon arriving for breakfast at a birria located on the shores of the Los Mochis-Topo highwayto show that she is also a people, just like the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Already in the cumwhere the organizers “did not measure themselves” by cramming the venue with people, entire families from all the municipalities of the state, the indigenous governors received her, who handed her the baton of command, “the keys to her heart” and to top it all off they did “a clean” and as they know that the internal contest of Brunettethey asked him to create the secretariat of affairs, “indigenous.

It can be calculated that Claudia and Adam Augusto Lopez remain in a “technical tie” in their visits to The Mochissince the two filled the CUM.

“There are only two options, the return to the past or to continue the transformation of the country”, which is why she competes to coordinate the Fourth Transformation so that the well-being of Mexicans and support for the elderly and scholarships for students continue.

She said that it is time for women, that the phrase “shut up, you look prettier” ended a long time ago, that now they can be anything from engineers, astronauts, governors and president of the republic.

He remembered that the Governor Ruben Rochaand recalled that together with the president they continue to seek support for agricultural producers, because “without corn there is no country” and because they recognize that Sinaloa is the granary of Mexico. She presumes that she is the only woman to compete with 5 men.

Potpourri. It was said that the uas had obtained an injunction so that the Chancellor Jesus Madueña did not appear in court to testify, but apparently this was false, because yesterday he attended and was not alone, but accompanied by hundreds of university students who expressed their solidarity with him and with Robespierre Lizárragawho did not attend because “he has pneumonia.”

However, the appearance is postponed to August 18 because the prosecution He did not give them the investigation folder.

Madueña says that he is calm because he has never done anything wrong, while the prosecutor does not believe that Roberpierre is so ill that he does not appear and the prosecutor, Sarah Brunadeclared that they can bring all the people they want, “that does not intimidate us.”

Before the Governor Ruben Rochahad declared that he is not afraid of losing popularity for fighting corruption, that the use of UAS resources be transparent, because although the more than 400 million pesos that are intended to be audited are his own income, they are also public and that many students and Teachers have shown their support and guarantee that they will always support the university, but if the money is well managed, it would yield more.

MAYOR. Mayor Gerardo Vargasarrived yesterday on the same flight in which he came Claudia Sheinbaum, but this is because he has been traveling on the same flight on Fridays for 4 months, because he is going to Mexico City to take care of the health of his wife who is hospitalized. In addition, everyone left by his side.

