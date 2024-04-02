One of the reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) most anticipated by workers in the Mexican formal sector is the one that proposes increasing the bonus from 15 days to 30 days.

However, it seems that the discussion of the reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to double the bonus of workers in the Mexican formal sector seems to be moving further and further away.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Above all, this will have to be emphasized, due to the recent call made by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the legislators of the Congress of the Union asking that all labor reforms be discussed after the next elections on Sunday, June 2, 2024, taking into account that, by that time, the Federal Legislative Branch will have ended the session of the current legislature and will go into recess, so it will not be possible to debate until September.

From the above opinion, the Secretary General of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM) in Durango, Ricardo Pacheco Rodríguezwho stressed that the future of the reform to increase the bonus that workers receive will depend on the results of the electoral elections.

Will it be approved or not? AMLO's request would be moving away from the discussion of AGUINALDO DOBLE/Photo: Freepik

“It is a signal that the President sends to his majority groups. In that sense, what we see is that the issue is being postponed, and I do not know if this Legislature will be able to legislate it,” said the business leader.

However, and despite the fact that the reform to the LFT for the double bonus is approved in the Congress of the Union, it must be said that Not all workers will be able to have access to this.

In this sense, it will be necessary to remember that the companies and employers that are obliged to respect the rights of workers are those that They are part of the Mexican formal sector, that is, those that pay taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the due contributions to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and other organizations.

This is because companies and employers that pay taxes to the SAT and contributions to the IMSS and other organizations, in turn, benefit from different resources made available by the Mexican State.

Will it be approved or not? AMLO's request would be moving away from the discussion of AGUINALDO DOBLE/Photo: Freepik

It is in this way that, since only formal companies and employers are obliged to comply with what is mandated by the Federal Labor Law and other Mexican legal rules for the benefit of workers, only those who work in them and with them will be able to enjoy rights. labor, such as those that already exist or those that may be approved in the Federal Legislative Branch soon, such as the increase in the aforementioned labor benefit.