‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, also known as ‘Attack on Titan’, by its name in English, is an anime that premiered its first episode on April 6, 2013 and, after 10 years, it is already known that its season 4 (and final) will begin on November 4 of this year. However, that is not the only detail that is known about the culmination of the series based on the manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayamasince the duration of the last chapter of its series was leaked part 4so many already think that it will be a movie.

But how long will it last? To answer this and other questions, stay with the following note, in which we will give you all the information you need to know for the end of ‘Attack of the Titans’.

How long will the last chapter of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ be?

As pointed out @oecuf0Twitter account dedicated to providing news about the world of anime, The last episode of the anime will have a duration of 90 minutes, that is, an hour and a half, in which the commercial breaks in Japan would not be counted. This makes all fans think that it would be a movie-like chapter, with the purpose of giving an epic and impressive end to the series.

When does the final season of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ premiere?

‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ will premiere part 4 of its season 4 on Saturday, November 4, 2023, as announced in the official trailer. Besides, MAPPAthe studio in charge of the anime, announced that, prior to its launch, they will broadcast the first installment of the anime again from October 28 on the NHK channel in Japan, so that fans can have the opportunity to do a total count before of its definitive end.

Where to watch the last season of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ ONLINE?

The last part of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’which began airing in 2013, can be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of animes and mangas. On this website you can also find the complete chapters of all previous seasons with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.

To access Crunchyroll you will only have to log in with your account; However, if you do not have one, you can subscribe using the plan that best suits your needs.

However, if you want to enjoy the last season of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you will be able to see it for free on websites such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are pages dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.