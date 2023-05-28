We have said it before: these are golden times for Dutch motorsport. For our younger readers it may be perfectly normal for a Dutchman to win in F1. But anyone a little older than Max knows that this is anything but normal. For a long time we had to clench our fists with a point from Gijs or Jos. This is in stark contrast to, for example, our southern neighbours. Although they are fewer, they had (and have) more F1 drivers, some of whom also managed to win.

The Netherlands therefore did not really seem like a country for motorsport. Too crowded, too taxed, too Calvinist for a money-guzzling sport like racing. We have always had large companies, even a large oil company in the past. But if they sponsored at all, they went for the ‘international appeal’. For German or American sponsors it is interesting to have a German or American as a billboard for the home market.

It is also interesting for ING, Shell and Unilever to have a German or American as a signboard, in order to increase visibility in those major markets. Tens of millions flowed to Ferrari and Renault. But not necessarily to support the greatest talents from our own soil.

With Verstappen, all of the above has become completely different. Max himself has become not only a national but a global world star. At NOCNSF galas and on the NOS they suddenly take car racing and Max seriously. House mothers (m/f/i) know Max. Karting is now a ‘normal’ sport that you can just do (if your parents have a little money) like football or tennis. Companies are more eager to sponsor new talent. And the result is visible in all walks of life in motorsport.

Several drivers make it to F2 and/or enter factory teams in GTs and sportscars. In addition to Max, De Vries is now also driving in the premier class. And we have also had an iron in the fire in the IndyCar Series for several years. Rinus Veekay has already won a race there. This year things are a bit less prosperous, but for the race of the year later tonight at the Indianapolis oval, Veekay can start from P2.

And so… it could be an incredible day for Dutch motorsport. Max wins in Monaco, Rinus in Indianapolis? Fifty years from now it will still be written about. In the clandestine underground media outside the then-dominant woke culture, which would have banned racing long ago, at least. The day that ‘we’ all briefly dominated the world of motorsport.

The Monaco F1 Grand Prix starts today at 3:00 PM. The Indy 500 kicks off around a quarter to seven. Make it happen…

