Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Between Monday night and Tuesday morning there will be showers, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour ( km/h), according to the National Weather Service weather forecast.

The dependency belonging to the Conagua explained that the rains in the aforementioned states will be caused by instability at high levels of the atmosphere and the subtropical jet stream. Similarly, he explained thatn Sinaloa will continue the hot climate with maximum temperatures between 40 to 45 °C

For this Tuesday, the subtropical jet stream and a dry line will be established over the north of the Mexican Republic, causing strong gusts of wind in the north and northeast of the country. During this day there will be strong winds in the northwest of Mexico due to the approach of a new cold front.

Rain forecast for this Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Guerrero and Tabasco.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Michoacán, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Very heavy to heavy rains could increase river and stream levels, leading to landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora (south), Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California, Chihuahua (east), Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango (west), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Colima and Jalisco.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a partly cloudy sky for most of the day, with fog banks on the west coast of the Peninsula. No rain in the region. Cool environment in the morning, perceiving cold with possible frost in mountainous areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h in Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Skies with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, without rain in the region. In the morning cool and cold environment in mountainous areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. West and southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 40 to 60 km/h in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy sky in the morning, increasing cloudiness during the afternoon with a probability of showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. In the afternoon, hot environment. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

Skies with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with showers in areas of Coahuila and Nuevo León; No rain in the rest of the region. Cold to very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment in the region. The west component wind will dominate from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.