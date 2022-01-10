The Spanish right wing is not having much continuity in the English discipline and, according to Sports world, could change of scene in the present winter market. His coach has not closed the exit door for a footballer who ends his contract in June 2023.
Adama Traoré has not had continuity in the first leg of the season with the Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he has not scored or assisted for the moment. He has been seen on the pitch in 21 games, or what is the same, in all those held except the one on matchday 10 against Everton. However, his average minutes per contest (55) and his starts (11 of 21), more common at the beginning of the course, justify some rumors about which Bruno Lage has mentioned:
“I don’t know anything about that. What is the most important thing in the world of football? It has to be good for the club and for the player. I’m happy with my forwards, but you never know.”
The one from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat landed in English football in 2015, when Aston Villa signed him from the FC Barcelona quarry. He passed through Middlesbrough and landed in his current team in the summer of 2018. After approximately three and a half years, rumors link him again with Barcelona despite the club’s financial situation.
Sports world He mentions that Adama Traoré is one of the options in case Ousmane Dembélé ends up not renewing his contract, either consummating a sale in January or letting him be part of free agency in the summer. However, the medium itself recalls that Ferran Torres has not yet been registered and that for this there must be exits beyond that of Philippe Coutinho, who on Friday was announced on loan at Aston Villa.
