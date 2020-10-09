In the Bihar Assembly elections, the opposition has chalked out a strategy to surround the BJP on national issues, but it is unlikely to be effective. Experts say that only local development issues will prove to be decisive.

Recently there have been protests in many states over three laws related to farmers and the Congress and other opposition parties have tried to make this a big issue. Similarly, the Congress is also aggressive about labor reforms, women safety in the light of Hathras scandal, lockdown without preparation and LAC status.

Gujarat Congress claims, all 8 seats of by-election will win a landslide

In Bihar election campaign, these issues will be raised on his behalf. But how much effect this will have on the voters, there is doubt. Similarly, due to the large number of Muslim voters in Bihar, the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act will also arise. This madda may be effective against the BJP, but it is believed to be natural.

According to CSDS’s Sanjay Kumar, even though political parties raise these issues, it is difficult to dominate these issues over elections. In fact, it has been observed that local issues dominate the state elections. However, there are many issues which are central issues as well as the state. Like the unemployment issue will affect these elections. This is a nationwide issue.

Similarly, the issue related to corona management may also have little effect, but this election cannot be contested on issues of agricultural law, labor reform, LAC, citizenship amendment law. Only issues related to local development will be decisive in this election.