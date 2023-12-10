Apple aims to reuse components in the next iPhone Special Edition, with special attention to the battery.

2024 promises to be a year full of news for Apple, with the wait for the arrival of the iPhone 16, the new iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air equipped with the M3 chip. Furthermore, according to the forecasts of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we will be able to see the launch of the iPhone SE 4. The next Special Edition could make use of components previously used by Apple in its devices, according to recent speculation reported by MacRumors. Particular attention has been placed on the drums, with rumors coming from various sources in recent weeks pointing to the possibility of a resemblance to the model already present in iPhones from a year ago.

If this hypothesis materializes, iPhone SE 4 could incorporate the same battery as iPhone 14.

Team that wins iPhone SE 4 should arrive with the identical battery to iPhone 14, plus some features borrowed from the subsequent series As reported by the information site, some partially assembled prototypes of the future iPhone SE 4, also known as Ghost and identified with the model number D59, were spotted with lithium ion batteries marked with the model number A2863.

This acronym should represent the very model that saw the light last year on the 14 line. The hypothesis is also supported by the internal design documentation.

The battery in question should have a significantly higher capacity than that of the current iPhone SE 3, from 2018 mAh, reaching 3279 mAh and promising a substantial extension of the daily duration. The intentions for improvement regarding batteries could also involve the next flagship models, such as the iPhone 16 Pro, which should boast advanced thermal features and greater efficiency.