Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 are poised to lead the on-device AI revolution, but the cost and practical implications may keep RAM increases at bay.
Google kicked off the trend of smartphones with integrated artificial intelligence, inaugurating the Pixel 8 series.
It was clear that Samsung and Apple would soon take the same direction.
Now, Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 are candidates as the next pioneers of on-device AI.
Favoring the prospect is the fact that the most recent chipsets, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, already integrate artificial intelligence features and future SoCs will further amplify these capabilities.
However, they are there practical implications which involve the use of this technology, opening up the possibility of a change of approach by Samsung and Apple.
The report from an industry research firm claims that, given the current limit in creating compelling content via AI, it wouldn't make sense for Samsung and Apple to integrate a considerable amount of RAM into their new flagship models.
Another factor to take into consideration would be the constant increase in semiconductor prices.
Precautionary measures
The next iPhone and Android smartphones will need significant amounts of storage and RAM to fully support the built-in artificial intelligence.
As highlighted by Mizuho Securities, on-device AI will increase the need for high-end specifications.
It therefore seems curious to observe companies like Samsung and Apple that are not offering greater RAM capacities than in the past.
With smartphone chipsets mass-produced through advanced processes such asTSMC's 3-nanometer N3Eproduction costs continue to rise.
No doubt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more expensive than the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be the most expensive SoC ever made by Qualcomm.
With these circumstances, Mizuho Securities explains that phone makers are taking a cautious approach.
And in fact, Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 could take a conservative position for the memory configuration.
The new Samsung line includes a “default” of 8 GB of RAMexcept for the Ultra model, available in 8 GB and 12 GB denominations.
Launched this September, the iPhone 15 has 6GB of RAM.
Previous news indicated that iPhone 16 would have 8 GB of RAMan increase in line with that of this year's Pro models.
Controversial choices
It is very likely that Apple will retain the configuration of the current 'Pro' models with 8 GB of RAM, but it is also rumored that the company will make significant improvements to the microphone in order to enhance voice input for Siri and other intelligence-generated content artificial.
Previously, @Tech_Reve shared a report from Macquarie Group that smartphones with on-device AI need 12 GB of RAM for image generation capabilities and 20 GB of RAM for AI assistant functions.
While Samsung and Apple don't plan to focus completely on AI, we know that their new phones will have at least some features powered by it.
In addition to the high RAM requirements, the onboard AI will also require significant storage space, with around 15 percent or more of onboard memory needed to perform the millions of operations.
Samsung is expected to integrate its generative AI model, Gauss, into Galaxy S24.
The company could implement UFS 4.0 or Universal Flash Storage 4.0 to more efficiently handle growing data demands from AI applications.
In summary, there are conflicting reports on the future of smartphones powered by artificial intelligence, but soon, presumably with the arrival of the new year, we will have more details on this development.
#iPhone #Galaxy #S24 #RAM #report #fear #worst
Leave a Reply