Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 are poised to lead the on-device AI revolution, but the cost and practical implications may keep RAM increases at bay.

Google kicked off the trend of smartphones with integrated artificial intelligence, inaugurating the Pixel 8 series.

It was clear that Samsung and Apple would soon take the same direction. Now, Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 are candidates as the next pioneers of on-device AI.

Favoring the prospect is the fact that the most recent chipsets, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, already integrate artificial intelligence features and future SoCs will further amplify these capabilities. However, they are there practical implications which involve the use of this technology, opening up the possibility of a change of approach by Samsung and Apple. The report from an industry research firm claims that, given the current limit in creating compelling content via AI, it wouldn't make sense for Samsung and Apple to integrate a considerable amount of RAM into their new flagship models.

Another factor to take into consideration would be the constant increase in semiconductor prices.

Precautionary measures The new flagship models of the two companies, Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16, apparently will not feature particular increases in RAM The next iPhone and Android smartphones will need significant amounts of storage and RAM to fully support the built-in artificial intelligence. As highlighted by Mizuho Securities, on-device AI will increase the need for high-end specifications.

It therefore seems curious to observe companies like Samsung and Apple that are not offering greater RAM capacities than in the past. With smartphone chipsets mass-produced through advanced processes such asTSMC's 3-nanometer N3Eproduction costs continue to rise.

No doubt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more expensive than the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be the most expensive SoC ever made by Qualcomm. With these circumstances, Mizuho Securities explains that phone makers are taking a cautious approach. And in fact, Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 could take a conservative position for the memory configuration.

The new Samsung line includes a "default" of 8 GB of RAM except for the Ultra model, available in 8 GB and 12 GB denominations. Launched this September, the iPhone 15 has 6GB of RAM.

Previous news indicated that iPhone 16 would have 8 GB of RAMan increase in line with that of this year's Pro models.