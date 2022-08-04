Inflation is something that has affected much of our life in the last year. While some products are expected to increase in price, a new leak has pointed out that this will not be the case with the iPhone 14 input, which would retain a price similar to that seen with the previous Apple model.

According to a leak by MacRumors, the base iPhone 14 will retain the $799 price tag we saw with the iPhone 13. This would also mark the second year in a row that we haven’t seen an increase in the entry price for Apple phones. Of course, this is not official information, so the final plans could be different.

Although the price of the basic iPhone 14 is expected to remain the same, it has also been mentioned that the prices of the Pro and Max Pro versions will have an increase, this mainly due to the use of better chips. We can only wait and see what plans Apple will have for the new cell phone models.

Editor’s note:

Considering that inflation has hit quite hard in various markets, it is good to see that some products will maintain their price. While $799 is still a steep entry price, at least it wasn’t the $899 that must have been considered at some point.

Via: MacRumors