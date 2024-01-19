Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is already convincing fans all over the world, but there are still some questions that we didn't get answers to in the presentation. For example, what kind of structure can we expect?

According to the Steam page, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will have more linear sequences and cinematographic, to which they will then be added larger areas in which players can explore freely. Plus there will also be snakes.

Through Steam we can read “Adventure in a dynamic mix of narrative-focused linear action and open-world maps. Channel your inner explorer and discover a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps and elaborate puzzles, where anything can hide a piece of the puzzle or… snakes. Why snakes…?”.