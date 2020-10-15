According to a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh is set to overtake India in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP). Actress Urmila Matondkar has tweeted on social media about this issue, which is going viral very fast. Urmila has commented in her tweet adding to the controversy surrounding India’s GDP and Tanishq’s advertisement.

Urmila Matondkar says that what we are, we are busy extracting the meaning of Tanishq apology and secularism. This tweet by Urmila Matondkar is becoming very viral on social media, as well as people are commenting fiercely on it.

Urmila Matondkar wrote in Twi, “The International Monetary Fund. That is, IMF has estimated that Bangladesh has come close to leaving India behind in terms of GDP per capita. But what do we have to do .. We extract #Tanishka_Mafi_Mang and #Secularism.” Keep busy with #JaiHind_ “

With this, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -World Economic Outlook (WEO), Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is expected to grow 4 percent to $ 1,888 in 2020, while India’s per capita GDP is 10.3 percent. It is expected to decrease to $ 1,877, which is the lowest in the last four years.

The IMF has forecast that India’s GDP may fall by 10.3 percent this year. The IMF’s estimate for India is far below the forecast made in June, stating that the biggest contraction could be seen in emerging markets due to the coronovirus epidemic.

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tobanly strikes nails on Sara Gurpal’s eyes, pictures of actress left for treatment after leaving the showLe

KBC 12: Contestants could not answer this question related to Kangana Ranaut, do you know the right answer