Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 14:34

OX, formerly Twitter, has no longer operated in Brazil since this Saturday, the 17th. According to Elon Musk, owner of the social network, the country imposes censorship on the social network in the person of the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, after investigations into the actions of the platform owner in disinformation campaigns against Brazilian institutions.

On X, Musk published the decision in English and Portuguese, stating that X would not follow the Supreme Court’s determinations to take down accounts. The Supreme Court decided to suspend social media profiles that contained hate speech and misinformation – for X, the move was interpreted as censorship. “If we had agreed with @alexandre we would not be able to explain our actions without being ashamed,” Musk stated on social media.

“Despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Supreme Federal Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders, and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process,” explained the X account responsible for the company’s legal communications.

Will I lose my X account?

No. Despite the closure of offices in Brazil, users will be able to continue accessing the platform normally, both through the app and through the web browser, the company assured.

What changes in X for Brazilians?

The lack of representation in Brazil, however, should affect some of the social network’s activities, such as content moderation, communication with the press and government, as well as user service.

Why did X leave Brazil?

Musk decided to close the company’s operations in the country after becoming the target of the digital militia investigation, where he is accused, along with X, of promoting hate speech and misinformation on the social network.

In April of this year, Moraes requested the suspension of accounts that spread this type of content, but Musk did not comply with the decision because he interpreted it as censorship on the part of the minister. Since then, the billionaire has attacked Moraes on X, even defending the minister’s resignation from the STF.