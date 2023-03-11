Coahuila.- In Mexico the Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children 5 to 14 years of age.that is why the viral story of a mother and her little son fighting together against this condition in Torreón, Coahuila.

Last February, more specifically on the 15th, commemorates the International Childhood Cancer Daywhich, unfortunately, continues to claim the lives of thousands of children around the world.

Specifically, in Mexico childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in infants between 5 and 14 years of age, while it ranks sixth in the age range of children under 5 years of age.

Under this framework, the case of a mother and her little boy, who together fight day by day against the cancer suffered by the minor, has become a trend in social networks and the media.

It was in the Clinic 71 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)), located in Torreon, Coahuilawhere Gabriela Ramírez and little Isaías were caught while they were waiting to be treated by health personnel to continue the fight against the infant’s leukemia.

It was the user identified as Billy Joel Álvarez who was in charge of publicizing, through the social network Facebookthe tender image where the woman and her son are seen waiting in the health unit.

“Today I went to my medical appointment at the IMSS Specialty Clinic 71 in Torreón, I couldn’t help but capture this image of this brave little boy who is fighting leukemia. Hearing his mother say, ‘I’ll be fine, right, mom? ’, that shook my soul and I thought: Sometimes we complain about situations that have a solution and we do not realize that we have one of the most valuable things in life: health, because those of us who have gone through this difficult process understand what we see”, wrote the netizen on the virtual platform of Goal.

After the publication became a trend on the social network, the author of the post was interviewed by “The Sun of the Lagoon”where he announced that he is a survivor of leukemia, which he was diagnosed with 3 years ago, which has led him to support other people who are going through this same situation.

“Due to my experience, I always set out to help people who go through these situations, giving them words of encouragement and that they see that it is possible to get ahead if you have faith and desire to continue living,” he said.