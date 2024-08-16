Every year hundreds of thousands of tourists arrive in the United States In order to see the big attractions, whether it’s Fifth Avenue in New York or the Disney theme parks in Orlando, Florida, however, there are certain restrictions for pregnant women that should know before embarking on their trip.

Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) shared through its official website the Criteria used by officers to decide whether to allow entry. The regulations for entering the United States as an immigrant citizen are immutable and the authorities maintain an intransigent attitude in this regard, so if you do not meet the requirements, it is very likely that you will have to return to your country of origin. Regarding pregnant women, the (CBP) shared through its official website the

Currently, there are no restrictions prohibiting pregnant women from entering the territory, but officers have the power to allow or deny entry. “If the CBP officer determines that you may become a burden on the government (meaning that the government will have to provide medical care because he does not have health insurance coverage), to you you may be denied entry“, the publication explains.

Among the decisive factors, CBP indicates that The officer will take into account the date of delivery and the length of time you propose to stay in the country.as well as probably They will ask for proof that you have sufficient health insurance coverage. to cover any medical needs while you are in the country, and they will ensure that you intend to return to your place of origin.

Details of CBP’s regulation on pregnant women

Through the statement released on its official website, the agency details that in the event that an officer determines that does not have enough health insurance to cover any medical care unexpected or expected while in the United States, may deny you entry.

Along these lines, CBP assures that Radiation detection portals at ports do not emit radiation and do not pose a dangerin the event that you are pregnant and enter the country by vehicle through a border port of entry.

Finally, the agency clarifies a recent change to the B nonimmigrant visa regulation by the State Department. In light of this situation, US officials They will reject any application for a B visa of an applicant if They consider that she is traveling with the main purpose of giving birth in the country to obtain U.S. citizenship for their child.