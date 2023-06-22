The former Texas representative will hurd announced this Thursday his candidacy for the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential elections in the United States, with a video in which he warned of the threat to the country if Donald Trump is the chosen candidate.

“If we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump, who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again. Republicans deserve better. America deserves better. It’s common sense,” said the Republican.

Hurd thus joins the list of candidates who will try to be chosen to represent the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential elections, a list that includes Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Also featured are former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, conservative radio host Larry Elder and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

From left From right, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida; Donald Trump, former US President; and Mike Pence, former US Vice President.

Hurd was a covert CIA officer and served as a representative in the US Congress from 2015 to 2021 for Texas’ 23rd District, which covered the largest stretch of the US-Mexico border.

From this position, his criticism of Trump for the immigration policy carried out by the former president was notable. He was one of four House Republicans in 2019 who voted in favor of a resolution condemning Trump’s racist tweets directed at four Democratic congressmen of color.

“The soul of our country is under attack. Our enemies plot, create chaos and threaten the American dream at home, illegal immigration and fentanyl flow into our country. Inflation still out of control, crime and lack of housing are growing in our cities and the liberals do nothing,” he said.

The United States, he added, “needs common sense during these difficult times.”

The list of Republican candidates is much larger than that of Democrats, in which the current US president appears, Joe Biden, a favorite among the candidates. There are also self-help writer Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer and nephew of President John F. Kennedy (1961-1963), Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

EFE