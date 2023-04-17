Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Prime Minister of Hungary: Viktor Orban, here at the ratification of Finland’s NATO accession in the Hungarian Parliament. © IMAGO/Szilard Vörös/EST&OST

Hungary does not provide military aid to Ukraine and wants to continue cooperation with Russia. Now a new project with Belarus is announced.

Munich/Minsk/Budapest – An alliance always needs to be discussed if an alliance member does not stick to the common direction. With a view to the Ukraine war and the sanctions by NATO and the European Union (EU) against Russia, Hungary is happy to backtrack.

Ukraine war: Hungary does not support Kiev – but is negotiating with Belarus

And that’s not all: While other NATO and EU countries are also sanctioning Moscow’s ally Belarus, Budapest and the regime of Minsk ruler Alexander Lukashenko have apparently engineered an energy policy deal. Is Viktor Orban’s right-wing populist government stepping out of line again in terms of foreign policy?

Belarusian Ambassador to Hungary Vladimir Ulakhovich, in an interview with Belarus 1 TV channel, stated that both countries have energy as a new topic of cooperation. In this regard, Ulakhovich claimed that Minsk “still has many friends in Europe”.

“The countries signed a memorandum and agreed to set up an expert group. The Hungarian partners really appreciate the experience we have in our nuclear power plant,” the ambassador said, according to the state news agency BelTA.

Cooperation with Belarus: is Hungary angered by NATO and the EU?

Apparently at the same time, the diplomat complained that Western sanctions had affected trade between Belarus and Hungary. “Perhaps the most sensitive is the impact on our export portfolio, but it mainly affects the sanctioned products – mineral fertilizers, wood processing. Despite everything, Belarus still has many friends in Europe and our country is treated with great respect,” Ulakhovich is quoted as saying.

With this agreement, which has not yet been confirmed in Budapest, is Orban’s administration again arousing the anger of its partners in NATO and the EU? As has often happened in the past? The history of the political blockade is long: in June 2022, for example, Hungary blocked the entry into force of a package of EU sanctions against Russia. At that time, Budapest called for planned punitive measures against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, to be abandoned, as ZDF reported.

Supports Moscow: Minsk ruler Alexander Lukashenko (left) on April 10, 2023 with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. © IMAGO/BelTA

What’s more, in February Orban accused other EU countries of fueling the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia by supplying arms to Kiev. Hungary, on the other hand, is “on the side of peace,” explained the 59-year-old national conservative politician. At that time, too, Budapest temporarily blocked sanctions against Moscow. The package of measures does not contribute to the end of the war and harms the European economy more than the Russian one, Orban said at the time.

Hungary: No military aid to Ukraine

So far, Hungary has not only refrained from military aid to Ukraine. It also does not lend its logistics to transporting tanks and other military hardware, despite sharing a 136.7-kilometer border with Ukraine. In mid-April, therefore, a transport with 30 M109 self-propelled howitzers from Italy via Austria and probably via Slovakia had to be handled, while the Ukraine is planning its counter-offensive. Although the route via Friuli and Hungary would probably have made more sense. (pm)