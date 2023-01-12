Friday, January 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Will Hugo Rodallega arrive at América de Cali? This is how the landscape seems to be

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Hugo Rodallega

Hugo Rodallega, Wigan. 2008 â€“ 2012 (115 games and 24 goals).

Hugo Rodallega, Wigan. 2008 – 2012 (115 games and 24 goals).

The striker has been wanted by the ‘mechita’ for a long time.

See also  Néstor Lorenzo, challenge from Cali in a duel against Melgar from the South American

Hugo Rodallega He is another of the players who could drastically move the Colombian soccer market and, after announcing that he would give priority to America, there would finally be white smoke regarding his arrival in scarlet.

A few days ago, according to press reports, Rodallega made it clear that his intention is to sign for Alexandre Guimaraes’ America and that he is not closing the door for his arrival, but the economic issue is the only thing that has delayed the negotiation.

Will Rodallega arrive?

Hugo Rodallega, Fulham. 2012 – 2015 (88 games and 20 goals).

These are key hours for the possible signing of Hugo Rodallega to América after the approval of the coach Alexandre Guimaraes and the verbal agreement that the striker would have reached with the shareholder Tulio Gómez, so the only thing left to do is negotiate economically to make his arrival at the scarlet.

As has been known, Rodallega’s latest movements have to do with the fact that he is sharpening details in figures that suit the club and player.

See also  Summit begins between the leaders of Mexico, Canada and the US.

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Hugo #Rodallega #arrive #América #Cali #landscape

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Biden scrutiny mounts after discovery of second batch of classified documents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result