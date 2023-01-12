Will Hugo Rodallega arrive at América de Cali? This is how the landscape seems to be

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Hugo Rodallega, Wigan. 2008 â€“ 2012 (115 games and 24 goals).
The striker has been wanted by the ‘mechita’ for a long time.
January 12, 2023, 12:18 PM
Hugo Rodallega He is another of the players who could drastically move the Colombian soccer market and, after announcing that he would give priority to America, there would finally be white smoke regarding his arrival in scarlet.
A few days ago, according to press reports, Rodallega made it clear that his intention is to sign for Alexandre Guimaraes’ America and that he is not closing the door for his arrival, but the economic issue is the only thing that has delayed the negotiation.
Will Rodallega arrive?
These are key hours for the possible signing of Hugo Rodallega to América after the approval of the coach Alexandre Guimaraes and the verbal agreement that the striker would have reached with the shareholder Tulio Gómez, so the only thing left to do is negotiate economically to make his arrival at the scarlet.
As has been known, Rodallega’s latest movements have to do with the fact that he is sharpening details in figures that suit the club and player.
