Will Hugo Rodallega arrive at América de Cali? This is how the landscape seems to be

Hugo Rodallega He is another of the players who could drastically move the Colombian soccer market and, after announcing that he would give priority to America, there would finally be white smoke regarding his arrival in scarlet.

A few days ago, according to press reports, Rodallega made it clear that his intention is to sign for Alexandre Guimaraes’ America and that he is not closing the door for his arrival, but the economic issue is the only thing that has delayed the negotiation.

Will Rodallega arrive?

Hugo Rodallega, Fulham. 2012 – 2015 (88 games and 20 goals).

These are key hours for the possible signing of Hugo Rodallega to América after the approval of the coach Alexandre Guimaraes and the verbal agreement that the striker would have reached with the shareholder Tulio Gómez, so the only thing left to do is negotiate economically to make his arrival at the scarlet.

As has been known, Rodallega’s latest movements have to do with the fact that he is sharpening details in figures that suit the club and player.

FOOTBALL

More news