Hogwarts Legacy it is many things, but above all it is a massive game, with lots of content and a considerable total duration. That of course doesn’t mean fans wouldn’t relish the idea of ​​seeing some come along DLC or real expansion for your character’s adventure. Avalanche Software has however unveiled that for the time being there are no plans to do so.

Speaking to IGN USA during the IGN Fan Fest, the game director Alan Tew he stated that the team has been so busy getting the game ready for release that they have no plans for any sort of expansion.

Precisely he said: “We have been working head down to give birth to Hogwarts Legacy, so at the moment there are no plans for DLC.”

Of course, “currently” doesn’t mean that in the future the team can’t decide to change their mind, but planning additional content takes time and often the decision has already been made before the full game is released. However, remember that Hogwarts Legacy will continue to be supported with updates which will improve performance and fix bugs.

In addition, Avalanche Software must also follow the development of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions (scheduled for April 4, 2023), as well as the Nintendo Switch version (scheduled for July 25, 2023).

