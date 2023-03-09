Impossible not to say that, for better or for worse, Hogwarts Legacy it was a success. The title, which in its first month of life sold really well (over 10 million copies) could expand in the near future.

Even if it is true that Warner Bros. has firmly stated on several occasions that no Hogwarts Legacy DLC is planned for 2023, two recent interviews with internal members of the company could change the cards on the table.

Gunnar Wiedenfelsduring a meeting between Warner Bros. investors released the following statements:

Take the world of Harry Potter: similar success at the launch of Hogwarts Legacy 12 years after the release of the last film is proof that this universe still needs to be expanded and explored

We also report the words of David Haddadpresident of WB Games:

Such an impact at launch fills with satisfaction and will push further releases to other successes

We remind you that, despite the overwhelming success, the old gen console version of Hogwarts Legacy will be released later than expected, as we reported in this recent article.