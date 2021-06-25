Hideo Kojima will work on aXbox exclusive? The journalist claims it Jeff Grubb, according to which the agreement between Microsoft and the Japanese game designer is at an advanced stage of negotiations and only the signature is missing.

Moreover, Grubb is convinced that the crazy theory on Abandoned and the Silent Hill by Hideo Kojima is fed, unconsciously or not, by the many fans of the legendary Japanese director who do not accept the idea that he can work on a platform other than PlayStation.

According to the latest rumors, Xbox has hired Kim Swift to make cloud games and help Kojima, and it is from this news that Grubb started to reveal this background.

According to the journalist, the negotiation between Microsoft and the Japanese game designer is in fact at such an advanced stage that it is impossible not to be closed with a signature.

After that it is clear that before seeing something related to the fruit of this unprecedented collaboration we will have to wait a long time.