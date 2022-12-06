The abandonment of his leading role in The Witcher seems to have upset all the fans of Henry Cavill and apparently not only them. Following numerous requests for explanations, the showrunner of the series Lauren Hissrich finally broke the silence. It seems that theMan of Steel was asked to stay on the set of the series, the next season would have been the last and a change of the cast would surely have been inconvenient.

However, it seems that the actor does not want to know, there are no official reasons but it seems that the problem arose from some misunderstandings with the screenwriters. Henry Cavill is a big fan of the tales of The Witcher and all the enthusiasm he initially had for the part he was supposed to play seems to have disappeared the moment he saw the final rendition of the series.

Despite the understanding received from the fans, the latter do not give up their desire to see the great actor in the role of Geralt of Riviafor this very reason a petition was born on change.org so that Henry do not leave the part. However, the possibilities that it works seem to be very few and, also in the light of the new spin-off series planned, new names are already being sought that can interpret the magician; Liam Hemsworth seems to be the most accredited. We do not know if the brother of Thor will be able to cope with theMan of Steel but surely this would be a great opportunity to get involved.