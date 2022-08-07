The idea of ​​another live action Dragon Ball movie is something that fans want, and at the same time they don’t want to see it become a reality. In this way, a user in particular took advantage of the feelings of the community, and deceived several people by revealing that Henry Cavill will play Vegeta in an alleged tape of Dragon Ball GT.

It all started when the DBGTLegacy Twitter account shared, as a joke, a leak where it was mentioned that Henry Cavill would play Vegeta in a live action movie Dragon Ball GTthis as a result of his already iconic mustache that he wore in Mission Impossible: Fallout. This information was even reported in various media. However, this user clarified the situation in a recent video.

It goes without saying, but it is important to mention that at the moment there are no plans for a live action movie of Dragon Ball GT. This was all just a joke on DBGTLegacy’s part. However, this also caused many fans to start creating their own cast for a film of this type and, to no one’s surprise, Henry Cavill as Vegeta was something that many agreed on.

On related topics, model brings Gohan’s Beast Mode to life. In the same way, collaboration between fortnite and Dragonball.

Via: DBGTLegacy