‘Heartstopper’, The Netflix series has been giving the hour on the streaming platform for the teenage love story between Nick and Charlie. Today the second season opens, in which there will be different emotional journeys for all the fans who have been part of each of the episodes since last year. Its eight episodes, which make up season 2, will not be enough to continue with the story because, for its followers, they pass in a breath.

That is why Netflix announced the delivery of season 3 of the LGBTIQ series which is being the sensation and could go down in the history of the streaming giant as one of the best series in recent times. He has been surprised that Netflix has confirmed the delivery of ‘Heartstopper 3’ before season 2 was released. So the creators are already working on everything that will be and will bring this third part.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Heartstopper’, season 2 [ESTRENO] FREE ONLINE: at what time, when and where to SEE the series in Peru and Mexico?

‘Heartstopper 2’ opens on August 3, 2023. Photo: Netflix

When does ‘Heartstopper 3’ premiere on Netflix?

Given the clamor of fans on social networks for the third part of the Netflix series, the creators of ‘Heartstopper’ announced that there will be season 3; however, there is no set date yet. Although they are now focused on promoting the second batch of chapters, it is more likely that ‘Heartstopper’ season 3 premieres in one of the months of the year 2024.

YOU CAN SEE: “Heartstopper” ending explained: what happened to Charlie and Nick’s relationship?

What will season 3 be about?

‘Heartstopper 3’ it will adapt to one of the four graphic novels that already has the fifth installment, which is already on the way. Material that the directors will have plenty of to start filming this third season, which has a faithful adaptation to the book and allows for the inclusion of stories that can be told later.

Who are the main characters in ‘Heartstopper’?

Part of the cast of ‘Heartstopper 2’ Netflix series. Photo: Homosensual

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olson

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Sebastian Croft as Benjamin “Ben” Hope

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene.

Official trailer for ‘Heartstopper 2’ on Netflix

#Heartstopper #season #Release #date #synopsis #cast