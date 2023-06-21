Times of severe crisis are lived within Mexican soccer, it was expected that El Tri could not fall any lower after the ridicule that has been made in the last World Cup, but they finally succeeded. The Mexican team was humiliated by the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and although Diego Cocca kept his job at the helm of the team until the duel for third place against Panama, his dismissal was signed and took place the morning of monday without notice
At the moment it is Jaime Lozano who has taken command of the Tri for the Gold Cup and although it is not ruled out that the Mexican will stay with the cycle in case he does a good job in this tournament, the initial plans of the FMF go through look for a coach of greater weight and experience to take charge of the national team. One of the names that sounded the loudest in the previous election was Guillermo Almada, who in the end lost to Diego Cocca and who is now an option again.
According to information from TUDN, the people of Grupo Pachuca are very clear that once again the coach of the Tuzos will be in the minds of the people of the Federation for the position of coach of Mexico. Faced with this eventual situation, the position of the Martínez family is more than clear, they will not put a single obstacle so that the Uruguayan is the next coach of the Mexican team if Guillermo so wishes.
