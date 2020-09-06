The information that the French actor Gerard Depardieu converted to Orthodoxy, commented Deacon Andrei Kuraev, who was banned from the ministry by the Russian Patriarch Kirill.

The well-known Christian publicist believes that the actor didn’t come to Orthodoxy by convictions, by painful searches and tough choices.

Kuraev sincerely worries in regards to the destiny of the church and of Christianity usually in Russia. For him, what is occurring is unacceptable. He believes that Depardieu won’t turn out to be humble in his life, won’t change habits that aren’t inspired by the church.

“Will he cease ingesting cognac within the morning? Depardieu was baptized. Catholic – baptized. Crossed with sprinkling. Sprinkled with out earlier announcement. And possibly with none intelligible resolution (promise) to alter your life in a roundabout way. God assist him. However I can not contemplate it a triumph of Orthodoxy “, – writes Kuraev.

The actor defined his need to turn out to be Orthodox by “love for the Orthodox liturgy” and “ties with the Orthodox clergy.”

Recall that in 2013 Depardieu acquired a Russian passport. At one time he lived within the Russian Saransk. Then the pinnacle of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, gave him an residence within the heart of Grozny. The actor lives completely in Belgium. In 2018, he started talking about obtaining Turkish citizenship. The actor is usually accompanied by scandals.

