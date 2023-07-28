The team of the Eagles of America has had a stellar start in the Leagues Cup. The Coapa team had no mercy with the St. Louis team, which they beat by the score of 0-4, this being the best so far presentation of a Liga MX team within the competition that MLS has created and that was being dominated by its clubs until the last days when the weight teams from Mexico made an appearance.
The reality is that in its debut in the competition, América has shown itself to be extremely competitive and the club has not suffered one bit from the absences it has had on the field, Diego Valdés being the most notable. The Chilean could not add minutes on the first day due to muscular issues, however his absence had nothing to do with a possible transfer, beyond the fact that his environment continues to offer him within the European market
Jonatan Peña informs that Diego’s representation team has not changed its position in the slightest, they want to accommodate the player within the European market this summer and they will continue contacting possible destinations until they succeed or in the worst case scenario, until that the market closes and they have not obtained the desired success. In America they are clear that until the last day of summer the Valdés escape is viable, for which they are waiting for formal offers, since they have not received a single one.
