the future of Raul Jimenez in it Wolverhampton Wanderers It is uncertain. The performance of the Mexican striker has dropped drastically since the severe injury he suffered in 2020 and in the last season of the Premier League he posted very poor numbers. Because of this, the possible departure of the “Lobo de Tepeji del Río” has been rumored for several weeks.
According to these reports, one of the possible destinations for Jiménez would be the MX Leaguespecifically the America clubteam from which he emerged. In a recent interview with the TUDN network, the Mexican striker cleared up some doubts about his future.
In interview with TUDNRaúl Jiménez pointed out that it will take between four and six weeks to play again after the operation he underwent.
The all-time top scorer for Wolves in the Premier League indicated that he still has a one-year contract with this squad and that he could continue there for next season.
“I have a one-year contract with Wolves, if I have to fulfill it, I’ll fulfill it, because I’m very happy with all the people, the fans and the team has always treated me in an incredible way”
– Raúl Jiménez to TUDN
Regarding his possible return to the Águilas, Jiménez was clear and pointed out that in the future he would like to play again with the Azulcremas, but that his priority is to continue competing at the highest level, specifically in the Premier League.
“(About his return to Liga MX) Well, always those rumors and more at this time of year. When there are the signings, many things come out from different teams, but, well, right now in my head is to continue in England. Continue on the highest level and I know that I can continue doing it, I know that I have the skills to do it and I hope that now with this operation that I had I can continue to improve (…) But yes, in the future, perhaps, I see myself returning to America , because it is something that I would like and I know that it would be something very good to finish my career”
– Raúl Jiménez to TUDN
This Sunday, July 2, Raúl Jiménez reported with the Wolves, although it is not yet known if he will receive a new opportunity from Julen Lopetegui or if he will have to look for another team.
