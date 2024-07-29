Young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque has turned down a tempting offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal to stay at FC Barcelona. Despite not being guaranteed a place in Hansi Flick’s first team, Roque has decided to prioritise his development at the Blaugrana club, trusting in future opportunities that may come his way.
Al Hilal had shown great interest in the Brazilian striker, offering a significant fee that would have benefited FC Barcelona financially. However, the 19-year-old striker and his entourage have made it clear that their goal is to succeed in European football and specifically at Barça, the newspaper reported. SportVitor Roque’s decision is supported by his firm belief in Barcelona’s sporting project and his desire not to rush his career.
Roque’s situation at Barcelona has been difficult since his arrival. He has had limited opportunities to showcase his talent, partly due to strong competition in the team’s attacking line. Despite this, the club is confident in his long-term potential and believes a loan move could be beneficial to his development, although the Brazilian has been reluctant to accept this option.
The interest of other teams, both in Europe – Lazio has been the one that has shown the most interest along with Porto in the player – and in other continents, has not ceased. Teams such as Betis and Sevilla have shown interest in a possible loan of the forward without an option to buy, seeking to take advantage of his talent and offer him more playing time. However, Roque’s priority continues to be to establish himself at Barcelona.
This decision also reflects a mutual commitment between the player and the club, which continues to consider Vitor Roque a valuable investment for the future. Despite the difficulties and pressure to make decisions that could facilitate the entry of new signings, “Tigrinho” and those around him believe that remaining at Barça is the best thing for his career.
In conclusion, Vitor Roque has chosen to reject the lucrative offer from Al Hilal, preferring to continue fighting for a place at Barcelona and demonstrating his loyalty and ambition in European football, as reported by various sports media.
