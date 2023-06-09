Julián Araujo has become one of the names that generates the most noise within the FC Barcelona environment. Despite the fact that the Mexican did not have a single official minute in the season with the culé team due to the already known delay in his registration, both Rafael Márquez and Xavi considered that the best thing for the player was to work from now on with the stellar squad and not with the subsidiary to increase their progress and the reality is that the winger was so well received that he has been part of all the May and June celebrations on campus.
Julián has made his debut in the duel to pay tribute to Iniesta and now the Mexican will have the most complex exam of his career ahead of him, the culé preseason. The initial idea of the board of directors and the coaching staff was to give up the Mexican so that he would pick up pace in another team in Spain, but Xavi has made the decision to give him a chance on the field.
More news about FC Barcelona
Will Julián Araujo stay in the first team of FC Barcelona?
Xavi confirmed that Julián will be part of the preseason with the first team squad. The coach highlighted some of his qualities on the field as well as the personality that the 21-year-old has, for which he will give him minutes to show that he has the integers to be taken into account for the assembly of the squad for the next cycle. The issue is that Barcelona’s pre-season intersects with the Gold Cup and Julián is being considered as Diego Cocca’s starter.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#stay #Barcelona #options #Julián #Araujo #Xavi
Leave a Reply