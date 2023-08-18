The Leagues Cup was a very expensive tournament for the cause of America. And it is that beyond the early elimination of the team, which in the end, for a club the size of the team in the country’s capital is a failure, André Jardine’s men returned to Mexico with the squad touched, at least three injuries of different Seriousness arose in this tournament, the same ones that could harm the resumption of the MX League this weekend where the eagles face Atlas.
More news about America
In fact, it seems that this will be the case, since the club will face the team from the state of Jalisco with the squad in the lower zone touched: Cáceres will be out for weeks after his nasal fracture and Néstor Araujo between his injury and his annoyance with the board and the body coach for stopping his departure to Greece, it does not seem that he will be on the pitch either. These casualties open the door for Emilio Lara to resume activity on Sunday.
The young Mexican considered at the time one of the great promises of the country, has experienced a serious drop in his performance, sometimes he does not even add minutes on the field as a substitute. Now faced with the need, Jardine will have to appeal to Emilio’s return to activity, hoping that the defender has a good performance on Sunday, being the duo of Israel Reyes, another case that in terms of his defensive tasks, leaves much to be desired. and what evidence that the directive has failed with the signature of the defender requested by the coach.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#start #Atlas #Emilio #Lara #lineup #America
Leave a Reply