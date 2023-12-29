The Democratic Party and power for power's sake. Zanca (Action): “Lepore and Schlein? All talk and badges.” Lepore hires Grillina Sarti in his Cabinet

She's young, female, environmentalist, bisexual, how can you break her down in an era of politically correct, armchair feminism and green culture for the rich? Impossible, you will say! Yesterday there was the “scrapping” in the words of Matteo Renzi, today there is the race to the last minute blood among “woke” young people in the Democratic Party, those who wage war on cars, on the poor (who among other things can no longer afford them, much less green ones), on vowels, on males, on fathers, on mothers. The collapsed purchasing power of Italians and the lack of social mobility are not priorities, with the children of the poor remaining poor whatever job they do.

In that telenovela that is the Democratic Party, for the leaders of the party in Emilia it is so obvious who will take over secretary Elly's shoes, that they just throw the name out there, without thinking about it. Only one star shines: the very popular mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore which has long held a city in check with its projects, which are so visible in the media. No one will stop his irresistible rise to the national secretariat (for someone else very resistible).

Neither the Emilian capital nor the reddest region in the West are places of nothing. It is the environment where Elly was first born as regional vice president of the grim former Modenese communist Stefano Bonaccini, then the idea of ​​the latter as a possible national secretary of the party and finally Elly who derails everyone at the last mile. Today, however, we await the next success of the secretary at the European elections in June 2024 to raise cash. The former secretary Enrico Letta has already put his hands forward, so as not to make those elections a “survey” on the secretary. But if Meloni applies as frontwoman, Elly won't be able to back out. The same crash is expected for the Emilian regional ones, between October and November, after the brilliant management of the territory which contributed to the devastating floods of last May. With a party razed to the ground or a few steps above the M5S, Lepore will emerge like a star, proudly leading the left to ally itself with the Grillini.

READ ALSO: Schlein secretary “by chance” of the Democratic Party. At Christmas he espouses rhetoric about war

And what are these snooping media campaigns? “The delirium begins”, announced a few hours ago the former mayoral candidate of Bologna Fabio Battistini, “the first banners have been mounted indicating the 'entrance gates' of the city which will go at 30 per hour”. The first Italian city, the most progressive in Italy, as Lepore always explains, puffing out his chest, will have cars that only go at 30 km/h. From January 16th i traffic police will penalize violators of up to 40. Speeding twice in residential areas will be punished with a fine of up to 1,084 euros.

All it takes is being caught exceeding the speed limit of 10 kilometers per hour, twice in a year, to have your license suspended in addition to the fines. “7 days of suspension if you have between 10 and 19 points”, says Battistini, “and 15 days if you have between 1 and 9 points”. Something unthinkable in other big cities. But if it helps to make Bologna, which has the largest historic center in Europe after Venice, does not have a subway and buses that cover all areas, the first Italian city at 30 km/h and giving so much pomp to Lepore will be well done. A panacea for the increase in pollution and for life spent in the car. Crossing the city will be a challenge, despite the reassuring study by the Municipality which also for the colleague of the Democratic Party in the Region Giuseppe Paruolo, computer scientist at Cineca, dismantles it with “it cannot be considered a mathematically reliable instrument”.

Then Lepore, perhaps to indicate to the party that main road that Elly does not take with determination, name the grillina Giulia Sarti, in parliament from 2013 to 2022, in her staff of the metropolitan city “as a Collaborator of the Metropolitan Mayor's Cabinet with classification in the Officials and High Qualification Area”, delegation to democratic legality and fight against mafias. Of her the Democratic Party parliamentarian Andrea Romano said again in 2018: “His inadequacy is embarrassing”. Sarti, in the past always very harsh with the Democratic Party, became famous in the media for having been the victim of hackers who spread intimate photos of her online and for an internal refund policy within the M5S, with accusations against her ex-boyfriend. Cost of Hiring Tailors? The metropolitan city commits 57,797 euros for 2024, 58,735 euros for 2025, 29,367 euros for 2026.

Paolo Zanca, Emilia Romagna manager of local authorities for Action and commissioner in Modena: “As long as Lepore and Schlein are around, I'm fine! I feel good! They are perfect, all talk and badge. It's right for Lepore to have big goals, also team up with the grillini. Is Bologna invaded by construction sites that hardly make sense? And then he sends the city to 30 mph. Can't heavy public transport pass next to the Garisenda tower because it would collapse? No problem: ten meters away a nice tram line passes us. Having no answers for the real problems of the city, an increasingly expensive city that expels nurses, teachers, drivers, with students in tents, this boy, Lepore, continues what he has always done: he tells it, brings the nougat. This stuff is the cloak under which to hide real problems. I repeat: As long as Lepore and Schlein are there, I'm fine!”

Subscribe to the newsletter

