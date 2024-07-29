Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Controversy surrounding JD Vance is causing increasing unrest among Republicans. The Democrats are publicly criticizing him – Trump’s camp is reacting.

Washington, DC – JD Vance threatens to become an obstacle for Trump on his way to the White House. His “running mate” for the US election is anything but popular, as polls and statements by other republican Vance has been criticized, among other things, for sexist remarks about Kamala Harris.

The Republicans around Donald Trump are worried about a potentially bad decision. But the Democrats are also speaking openly about the potential vice president – and are fueling further speculation about Vance’s premature removal.

Democrats attack Trump’s vice president Vance ahead of US election

Vance was an “incredibly bad choice,” said Democrat Chuck Schumer, majority leader in the Senate, in an interview with the US broadcaster CBSNews“I know Donald Trump. And I think he probably sits in front of the television and sees every day that Vance has done something more extreme, more strange, more unpredictable. And I bet Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, ‘Why did I pick this guy?'” Schumer said.

Donald Trump (l.) could regret his decision to make JD Vance his vice president before the US election. (Archive photos) © Stephen Maturen/AFP / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Schumer said that Trump’s choice of Vance was “perhaps one of the best things he has ever done for the Democrats.” “Now Trump has about 10 days” to think about whether Vance was the right choice. On August 7, the names of the parties’ nominees will be on the ballot in Ohio. Schumer said that Vance is already carrying a lot of baggage into the US election – and that it will only get more.

Trump campaign reacts angrily to criticism of Vance

Does Schumer just want to stir up trouble among the competition? The Trump campaign has rejected all of his statements. “President Trump is delighted with the choice he made with Senator Vance as his candidate,” said spokesman Steven Cheung when asked by Newsweek “They are the perfect team to take back the White House.”

Cheung instead went on the attack and spread crude theories: “The Democrats are in complete disarray after their coup in which Biden was forcibly removed from the election campaign, proving that they are the real threat to democracy. The fact remains that Kamala Harris weak, failed and dangerously liberal He called Chuck Schumer an “idiot.”

Trump still has a few days to change his choice and replace Vance. But turning away from Vance could bring even more unrest to his election campaign – especially if one denounces supposedly chaotic conditions among the Democrats. (lrg)