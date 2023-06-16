The well-known cumbia singer Ángelo Fukuy started in the world of music when he was barely 20 years old. According to what he told La República, it was the Yaipén brothers themselves who discovered him, while he was singing in a cevichería, because after hearing his presentation they did not hesitate to recruit him. He didn’t have to go through castingnor sound checks: within a week he was already on tour throughout Peru with the renowned norteña orchestra.

In the group, led by Walter and Javier Yaipén, he reached the peak of his popularity by interpreting the hit songs “Lárgate” and “Ojalá que te mueras”. However, despite the affection he had for the orchestra and all its members, Fukuy decided to step aside to join Christian Domínguez’s musical group called “Gran Orquesta Internacional”. Years later he retired and now ventures as a soloist. He knows the new side of Angelo in this interview.

—In 2022, in the midst of the pandemic, you launched yourself as a soloist, how are you doing in this new stage?

—Very good. Thank God, we have many presentations in the interior of the country. We are working hard, with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to achieve what we really want, and I say “we want” because Ángelo Fukuy is a whole team that fights every day to fulfill their dreams.

—You recently released a new song, how was the reception from your audience?

—Yes, it was released recently “Like you”, which is an unpublished song created by Carlitos Rincón, the same composer of “Lárgate”. So I feel very happy with my audience, with my followers, since we artists owe ourselves to them.

—What are your plans for the future with your orchestra?

—I want to finish the production of my first album that, God willing, will be released in the fortnight of August of this year. I would also like to continue touring the country with my orchestra and go abroad (…), because we have not yet had the opportunity to leave the country, but in January it is likely that we will take a trip to the old continent.

Ángelo Fukuy and his relationship with the Yaipén Brothers

—You started in the world of music very young, in the Yaipén Brothers. How would you describe your time in that orchestra?

—It was something that Papa God put in my way, because the opportunity presented itself in very difficult moments. I left my town to be able to work and study, because I had to give back to the home economy. My father traveled abroad and I had to stay as the head of the house, and take care of my mother and my two little sisters. Then, I met the Yaipén Brothers and everything happened so fast. I take it as a blessing. I will always be grateful to them.

—What was it like working with Walter and Javier Yaipén?

— I learned a lot from them. They were very demanding and that is why they are so successful. Demand is very important when conducting an orchestra. In addition, they were very responsible and disciplined because they were in charge of a very large team.

—Do you think you made a good decision to leave the Yaipén Brothers, which was already a well-known and well-positioned group, for the Great International Orchestra?

—I don’t regret it because I learned from it. The decision I had is due to a friendship issue. I value friendship very much, I am a person who gives everything and when someone gives me love, I try to give 10,000 times more, but sometimes one for being so good, because things happen to us. I joined this new orchestra because I had many friends there and, well, I learned something very important that my father always told me: “You should never mix friendship with work”, because it can lead to negative things.

—There has been a lot of talk about your possible return to the Yaipén Brothers, do you see it as a possibility?

—Yes, there were quite a few comments. In reality, this reunion was going to take place a long time ago, but due to the pandemic and the mudslides, it had to be postponed, until we were finally able to record this first edition with the Yaipén Brothers and I am truly very happy. Regarding my possible return, I am working more on mine since 2022. We are a team of 25 people and this is my dream: to be a soloist. Still, I will always be grateful to the Yaipén.

Have Ángelo Fukuy and Christian Domínguez already smoothed out any rough edges?

—Your departure from the Great International Orchestra was quite controversial, there was even talk of an enmity with Christian Domínguez, how do they get along today? Did they manage to iron out rough edges?

—At present I do not have any problem with him, although we still do not maintain any communication. Sure, I would have liked to come to a better term, but I have nothing against him. I don’t even think about it anymore, because I, as of 2022, am a new Angelo. I am more focused on my projects.