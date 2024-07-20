Mexico City.- The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) I would find the method to convince Rafael Marquez Alvarez of being Technical Assistant of Javier Aguirrein the Mexican National Soccer Team.

According to information from TUDN reporter Gibrán Araige, the former captain of the National Team would have given the go-ahead to join the project that aims to world 2026.

Between Femexfut and ‘Rafa’ Marquez There would already be a verbal agreement for him to join the technical team of ‘Vasco Aguirre’The only thing missing is for it to be disassociated from the FC Barcelona.

So, the ‘Kaiser’ I would be thanking him Barça Atleti—subsidiary of the blaugrana club—, with whom he lived an impeccable season as coachhowever, was left on the edge of achieving promotion to the Second Division of Spain.

Despite that, in the FC Barcelona ‘B’ renewed to Rafael Marquez Alvarez until 2025, but it seems that its destiny would be with the The Mexican Futbol selection as Technical Assistant of Javier Aguirre.

Femexfut would propose to the former player the plan that was presented to Jaime Lozano, —former coach of the Tricolor—, so that after the 2026 World Cup his contract is automatically renewed with a view to 2030.

‘Rafa’ Márquez made history by representing Mexico in five World Cups: Korea and Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

