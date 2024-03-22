In Guadalara they have a clear objective: to release Ronaldo Cisneros as soon as possible. This week Chivas managed to free themselves from a problem, Daniel Ríos, a forward they signed from the MLS after some good performances and who has been just a waste of money, since the forward was out of the squad for more time than at least on the bench . Ríos is one of those signings that no one understands why, but Guadalajara makes. Now, he is in the Atlanta United squad and he is not the only player that the flock would seek to accommodate within the United States market.
Like Ríos, there is another player on the squad that Verde Valle wants to cut from their team. This is Ronaldo Cisneros, another center forward who is paying dearly for the excess of '9' within Gago's squad and who neither the coach nor the club management want more in the team. That is why Fernando Hierro is tightening the race to accommodate the Santos-trained player in the United States market, which does not close its purchasing period until the end of April.
Cisneros already had a stint in the MLS, with the Atlanta team, where although he did not do things badly, he was not bought by the club, returning to Chivas to compete, something he has not been able to do, being today forgotten by the herd. All in all, he is one of the most valuable signings in the team's history, since in the now distant 2018, Verde Valle released 6 million dollars to get his card.
