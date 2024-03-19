“Loyalty to the shield” is something seen less and less every day in national football. That is why in recent years there have been countless players wearing the shirts of both América and Chivas, the eternal rivals of the Liga MX. The most recent case is that of Cristián Calderón, who went through the back door of the flock and found refuge in Coapa with a good level of performance. However, there are still some romantics who appeal to colors and respect for them, one name, Raúl Jiménez.
In a recent interview, the forward closed all the doors to having a future within the ranks of Chivas. “If at some point he came to look for me, I would say no, I have other objectives,” said the Fulham forward, who will train in the youth team of the Coapa nest team and despite the years he has been away from the club, he continues keeping in mind that they are his lifelong colors.
Raúl himself stated that although returning to Mexico is not in his plans right now, if he has to do so, he is only considering returning to the nest, he is not interested in wearing the colors of any other Liga MX club. As we have told you in 90min, there are managers within Coapa who intend to move in the summer for the signing of Jiménez, especially if Henry Martín makes the decision to leave the squad.
