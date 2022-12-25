Guillem Balaghi explained that Messi “reached a preliminary agreement to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain,” with the approaching expiration of the current deal between them, specifically next summer.

As this date approached, speculation and reports increased that the Argentine star would return to Barcelona, ​​where he spent his entire football life before moving to the French club.

Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, has publicly expressed his willingness to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou, but it is believed that Messi will remain in Paris for another year.

And it was reported that Messi agreed to the renewal, which includes another general option, if he wishes to stay in Paris Saint-Germain, that is, until 2025.

“It’s not that Messi doesn’t want to return to Barcelona, ​​but the question wasn’t asked,” Balague said. Messi is happy with everything (in Paris) and when he returns from his vacation, the agreement will be expedited,” according to the British Daily Mail.

He continued: “His life in Paris is balanced and happy and everyone is enjoying it, and he has a real possibility to win the Champions League again. In addition, it will help him to be a candidate again for the Golden Ball award.”

Messi, who spent the last 18 months in Paris Saint-Germain, finally won the World Cup, in his fifth time playing in the tournament, and scored two goals in Argentina’s victory over France.

The leading international award was the only honor missing from his legendary resume, meaning he can now opt out of football having won it all.