Last summer, Joao Felix forced his departure from Atlético de Madrid and found a place within the club of his dreams, FC Barcelona. The reality is that the Portuguese's beginnings were positive, marking good differences in favor of the culés, however, with the passage of time, Joao's flame has gone out, today being an eternal substitute with Xavi. Despite this, the board values the player's continuity, but in recent hours the movement has become too complicated due to the demands of each club.
According to the newspaper Sport, The boards of both teams are far from reaching an agreement for the Portuguese's future. The culés will only negotiate Joao's continuity through another loan, a scenario that does not go hand in hand with what the colchoneros want, who would have informed both Jorge Mendes, Joao Félix's agent, and the Barcelona management, that the footballer will only be negotiated through a total sale.
This scenario practically distances Joao one hundred percent from Barcelona, since in any case, those from Madrid demand a price between 70 and 80 million euros for the Portuguese, a figure that even if the culés were in a position to pay, they would not. they would do, since they consider that the footballer throughout his career and specifically during his time in Barcelona, has not demonstrated sufficient virtues for the club to make an investment of this magnitude with the risk that it entails.
