The present of America is sweet. The team from the country's capital, despite not being the leader of Liga MX, today looks like the favorite to win both the local tournament and the CONCACAF. Thus, the board of directors of the nest allows André Jardine to resolve the issues within the field, in order for them to focus on their problems, there being one that they have not been able to resolve, the continuity of Henry Martín and which he puts on the table of management named Raúl Jiménez as the immediate solution.
At 90min we valued Jiménez as the player best positioned to take Henry's place, now, Rubén Rodríguez of Fox Sports affirms that this is also the position of the board, since in the view of Santiago Baños, the return of Jiménez would fill the Perfection in sports is the gap that Martín would leave, in addition, in terms of marketing, the possible signing of today's '9' from Fulham would be a positive financial blow for the club.
Before any contact with the player, América has to clarify Henry's future one hundred percent, because in case of renewing, there is not much sense in finalizing the signing of Raúl. But, if Martín remains firm in his “no”, Santiago Baños will knock on Jiménez's door once again, remembering that last summer they tried to sign him without success due to the Mexican's desire to seek revenge in the Premier League. The scorer has stated in the past his desire to retire in América.
